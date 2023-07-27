Approached through a sociological view, social psychology involves how people interact and communicate. This course looks at some of the less-obvious ways in which those happen: through subtext, symbols, gestures & movement, non-verbal noises, body language & facial expressions, beliefs, activities & games, and manipulation of objects such as clothing, accessories, furniture, food, and many other items.

You’re already an expert in doing all this every day. Now, join us to explore and unpack how it all works and ways in which people around the world express themselves differently but mean the same things. Here’s a course in which your ideas & opinions matter – not what you’ve memorized, but what you think. You'll choose your own topic for the final project.

Register for SOC 3300.002-Special Topics: Social Psychology – MWF, 1:00-1:50pm.

If you have any questions, please email Dr. Carol Lindquist, carol.lindquist@ttu.edu