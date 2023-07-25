TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Perceptions of Psychedelic Assisted Treatment
Have you every used psychedelics or participated in psychedelic assisted treatment? We are looking for individuals that would be willing to take a short survey about their experiences with recreational psychedelic use, as well as psychedelic assisted treatment (this includes ketamine, psilocybin, MDMA, DMT, mescaline, LSD, etc). Participants will be entered to win 1 of 2 $30 amazon gift cards. The link below will send you directly to the study. 
https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6mOhqbUsB06bUFw

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
7/25/2023

Originator:
Originator: Heather Austin Robillard

Email:
Email: heather.austin@ttu.edu

Department:
Department: Comm Family Addict Sciences CFAS


