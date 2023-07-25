Have you every used psychedelics or participated in psychedelic assisted treatment? We are looking for individuals that would be willing to take a short survey about their experiences with recreational psychedelic use, as well as psychedelic assisted treatment (this includes ketamine, psilocybin, MDMA, DMT, mescaline, LSD, etc). Participants will be entered to win 1 of 2 $30 amazon gift cards. The link below will send you directly to the study.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6mOhqbUsB06bUFw





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.