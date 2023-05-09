Return of the Mac & Cheese Event



Calling all Mac & Cheese lovers on campus! The ultimate comfort food extravaganza is back, and it's bigger and cheesier than ever before! The Market has teamed up with Land-O-Lakes® for a scrumptious journey of flavors at the Return of the Mac & Cheese event, where we'll be serving up a gourmet menu of mouthwatering Mac & Cheese creations that will leave you craving for more!

Come hungry, as we promise to take your love for Mac & Cheese to new heights! Our talented culinary team and Chef Frölander from Land-O-Lakes® have put their heart and soul into creating these gourmet delights, and we can't wait to share them with you.

Return of the Mac & Cheese Event with Land-O-Lakes | The Market at Stangel/Murdough

September 7, 2023 | 11 am to 2:30 pm & 5 pm to 8 pm

September 8, 2023 | 11 am to 2 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last! Hours are subject to change.

We hope to see you there! #Mac&Cheese #EatAtTexasTech

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu