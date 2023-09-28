Get ready to fiesta with fruity flavors! Join us at The Commons for a mouthwatering Fiesta Fruit Cups event that will tickle your taste buds and brighten your day! Savor the sweetness of fresh, juicy fruits and embrace the fiesta spirit with every delightful bite!

So, come hungry, come joyful, and let's make this Fiesta Fruit Cups event a fruit-filled fiesta to remember! See you there! #FiestaFruitCups #EatAtTexasTech #FreshAndFlavorful #FruitfulDelights #CampusEvent



Fiesta Fruit Cups at The Commons in Talkington Hall

September 28, 2023 | noon to 8 pm

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu