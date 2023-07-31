China has the more than 3,000-year history in the written record. It has the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and the largest economy by purchasing power parity. Learning Chinese language and culture could boost your job opportunities.

CHIN 3306 Chinese Culture aims to provide you the fundamental knowledge about Chinese’s past and present through language, history, culture, and society. In this course, the topics cover, but not limited to, Confucianism, Taoism, Chinese painting, calligraphy, classical and modern literatures, Chinese arts and opera, Chinese medicines, history, etc.

It will be taught in English! You do not need to know Chinese language.

It will be completely online.

It meets the multicultural requirement.

No prerequisite is required!

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.