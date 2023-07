Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan comes to Lubbock today, Thursday, July 27 at United Supermarkets Arena as part of his 36-city “Country On Tour”, with special guests Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, and Tyler Braden. Tickets are on sale at the following link: https://bit.ly/3NJFOBB Posted:

