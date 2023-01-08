We understand the demands of your busy schedule, and that's why all our Fall classes are offered online:

WE 5301 - Advanced Technical Wind Energy I: Master the technical intricacies of wind energy systems with industry experts. Unleash your potential and become a wind energy innovator!

WE 5311 - Wind Energy Law, Policy, and Regulation: Navigate the legal landscape of wind energy projects and policies. Position yourself as a leader in shaping a sustainable future.

WE 5332 - Advanced Power Systems: Discover the cutting-edge of power systems within the wind energy realm. Lead the charge in revolutionizing renewable energy grids!

Enroll now to harness the power of wind energy. Email m.chamana@ttu.edu for more information or help enrolling.

