Sharpening Your Digital Edge 2023 Conference

 

Hot Topics

  • How to Harness the Power of AI to Grow Your Small Business
  • Building a Strong Digital Reputation: A Guide for Small Businesses
  • Crash Course Using CanvaPro: Create Stunning Marketing Materials without Being a Designer
  • Secure and Thrive: Guarding Your Business in the Digital Age
  • Forget the Algorithm: Maximize the ROI of Your Site, Social, SEO, and Email
  • Digital Marketing: From Wasted Resources to Measurable Returns
  • And more!

 

Plus, we'll provide lunch and snacks to keep you energized throughout the day.

 

Reserve your spot now and sharpen your digital edge for success! Register Now!
Posted:
7/28/2023

Originator:
BECKY Castilleja

Email:
becky.castilleja@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/8/2023

Location:
Center Point Conference

Categories