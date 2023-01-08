Whether you wish to work abroad or in the US, the Global Readiness Certificate will make you more competitive in today's global economy.
At Texas Tech, you can earn the Global Readiness Certificate by completing the following courses:
-
Required courses for the certificate are:
· 2302 of any language or equivalent
· Two 3000- or 4000-level courses offered in CMLL or approved by the certificate faculty advisor from two of the following categories:
· One course with a Language for Specific Purposes (LSP) focus.
· A service-learning course
· An approved study abroad course
· An internship with a global/professional focus for a minimum of three credits
- Contact Dr. Erin Collopy (erin.collopy@ttu.edu) or Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu) for more information.