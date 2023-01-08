The Graduate Center is seeking a Graduate Assistant to assist with Graduate Student Life and Graduate Center initiatives.

Primary Job Responsibilities: Administrative Responsibilities: Manage facility reservations, manage regalia rentals, schedule events and workshops, departmental inventory, and submit work orders for the facility.





Graduate Center: Assist with daily operations of the Graduate Center. Greet guests, address concerns and complaints, ensure the facility is clean and operational, and assist presenters and event hosts with facility technology.





Event Management: Event setup, purchase of event supplies, staff events, maintaining events calendar, and light cleaning. Assist student life coordinator with all student life events and activities.





Supervise Student Assistants: Under the direction and in conjunction with Assistant Director, Graduate Assistant will serve as a supervisor to student assistants. Responsible for staff schedules, verifying employment eligibility, and hiring and training student staff.





Information Tables/Presentations: Graduate Assistant will represent the Graduate Center at various resource fairs and campus events. Graduate Assistant will also visit various academic departments to present on Graduate Center services.





Other duties as assigned by supervisor. Requirements: Must be a current TTU graduate student with a flexible schedule as some evenings and weekends will be required. Some heavy lifting is required for events.

Preferred Qualifications: Preferred qualifications include but are not limited to strong communication skills, organized, detail-oriented, punctual, personable, event planning experience, and team-oriented.

Pay Information: Hourly pay of $15.00 with fee waivers provided each semester.

To Apply: we cannot meet in person with interested candidates . Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Please submit a cover letter and resume to grad.center@ttu.edu . We kindly ask that interested candidates email us with questions. Due to events and department operations,. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Posted:

8/1/2023



Originator:

Maryellen Baeza



Email:

maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu



Department:

Graduate School





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

