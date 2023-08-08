Do you want to show your parent(s)/guardian(s)/grandparent(s)/sibling(s) just how much you appreciate everything they have done for you? This is your opportunity! Consider nominating them for the 2023 Texas Tech Red Raider Family Member of the Year award! Winning family members will be recognized on the field during a half-time ceremony at the football game during Family Weekend.

With your nomination, you will be asked to tell us why your parent(s)/guardian(s) or grandparent(s) should be the 2023 Texas Tech Red Raider Family Member of the Year. Please prepare to submit responses in essay form. Limit all responses to two double-spaced pages, Times New Roman, 12-point font.

Nominations will be accepted from Saturday, August 12th, 2023, until 5PM on Monday, September 11th, 2023.

To learn more, stay tuned, and see past winners, please visit:

familyweekend.ttu.edu