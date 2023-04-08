TTU HomeTechAnnounce

THREE-VOLLEY SALUTE PLANNED ON CAMPUS
On Monday, Aug. 7, Texas Tech University, in coordination with the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, will recognize Purple Heart Day during a ceremony at Memorial Circle at 8 a.m. As part of the event, the American Legion will perform a three-volley salute, a ceremonial act consisting of a rifle party firing blank cartridges into the air three times. 

Should you be near Memorial Circle and hear the three-volley salute on Monday, we hope you recall this is a ceremonial act meant to remember and honor American soldiers.
8/4/2023

Katelynn Horton

Katelynn.Horton@ttu.edu

Marketing and Communications


