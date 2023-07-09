The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus.

October 5, 2023 from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm in

Doak 156

Languages of Appreciation

In this session, you will learn about the five languages of appreciation in the workplace and how to effectively utilize them. To best connect with others and show gratitude in ways that count, it’s important to keep in mind how others, and yourself, prefer to receive these acts of appreciation. By the end of this presentation, you will leave being able to show gratitude in ways that will go much further and longer in the workplace, leading to a more inclusive and supportive environment all around.

November 21, 2023 from 9:00am - 10:00 am via Zoom

Leading Student Employees

With student employees, it’s important to understand that work, life, and school must be balanced to have a productive, confident employee on your staff. In this training, you will learn specific ways to best support, communicate, and give feedback to students. You will also leave this presentation understanding how to motivate them, as well as how to provide structure and prepare them for their full-time positions post-graduation.

November 29th, 2023 from 1:30 pm-3:00 pm in Doak 156

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Fall Learning Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.