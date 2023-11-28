The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus.

Leading Student Employees

With student employees, it’s important to understand that work, life, and school must be balanced to have a productive, confident employee on your staff. In this training, you will learn specific ways to best support, communicate, and give feedback to students. You will also leave this presentation understanding how to motivate them, as well as how to provide structure and prepare them for their full-time positions post-graduation.

November 29th, 2023 from 1:30 pm-3:00 pm in Doak 156

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Fall Learning Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.