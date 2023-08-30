TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
HELLO? Calling ALL Undergraduate Engineering students!

FEATURING - UNIVERSITY LIFE COACHING
This is an event for you to enjoy between your classes!!
August 30th, 9:30-11:30 
Civil Engineering Building-Main Foyer

* Grab WCOE swag items
* Enjoy a snack
* Meet your EOC support staff
* Sign into the event to be entered into our raffle!

We’re here to help you succeed!

The Engineering Opportunities Center (EOC) offers services that help you connect what you learn in the classroom to the experiences that happen outside of the classroom like job searching, networking, and gaining experience as you pursue your degree.
Posted:
8/29/2023

Originator:
Melanie Lindsey

Email:
Melanie.Lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Engagement

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 8/30/2023

Location:
Civil Engineering Main Foyer

Categories