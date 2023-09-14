This is an event for you to enjoy between your classes!!

September 14th, 9:15-11:15

Petroleum Building - Main Atrium





* Grab WCOE swag items

* Enjoy a snack

* Meet your EOC support staff

* Sign into the event to be entered into our raffle!





We’re here to help you succeed!





The Engineering Opportunities Center (EOC) offers services that help you connect what you learn in the classroom to the experiences that happen outside of the classroom like job searching, networking, and gaining experience as you pursue your degree.