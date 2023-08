Join University Coaching & Student Achievement for a nice cold treat to beat the heat! We will also have free UCSA t-shirts for you to tie-dye in your favorite color combo. Our tent will be located in the grassy area between Drane Hall and Horn/Knapp.

Posted:

8/25/2023



Originator:

Claudea Hernandez



Email:

Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/28/2023



Location:

Grassy Area behind Drane Hall



