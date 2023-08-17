|
Texas Tech Army ROTC will be hosting a welcome back cookout at Urbanovsky Park on August 17th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All are welcome to join us to learn about becoming an Army Officer and to meet the cadets. There will be games and music. If you have any questions please call (806)834-5018.
|Posted:
8/10/2023
Originator:
George Hampton
Email:
george.hampton@ttu.edu
Department:
Arts and Sciences
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/17/2023
Location:
Urbanovsky park-Turf field
Categories