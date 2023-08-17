



Texas Tech Army ROTC will be hosting a welcome back cookout at Urbanovsky Park on August 17th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All are welcome to join us to learn about becoming an Army Officer and to meet the cadets. There will be games and music. If you have any questions please call (806)834-5018. Posted:

8/10/2023



Originator:

George Hampton



Email:

george.hampton@ttu.edu



Department:

Arts and Sciences



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/17/2023



Location:

Urbanovsky park-Turf field



Categories

Orientation

