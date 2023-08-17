TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Army ROTC Welcome Week Cookout
Texas Tech Army ROTC will be hosting a welcome back cookout at Urbanovsky Park on August 17th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All are welcome to join us to learn about becoming an Army Officer and to meet the cadets. There will be games and music. If you have any questions please call (806)834-5018.  


8/10/2023

George Hampton

george.hampton@ttu.edu

Arts and Sciences

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/17/2023

Urbanovsky park-Turf field


