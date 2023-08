Race across Texas Tech Campus with a group of transfer students, racing to find the next clue to lead you towards the finish line! The winning group will be met with prizes! The AMAZING RACE will happen TODAY, Tuesday August 29th at 6 PM, departing from the SUB Red Raider Lounge. Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website to see more details on this and other Transfer Welcome Week events. And to be in the loop for event meetups, join our Transfer Meetup GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/94877957/C7h10OUb Posted:

8/29/2023



Originator:

Transfer Connection



Email:

transferconnection@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 8/29/2023



Location:

SUB Red Raider Lounge



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental