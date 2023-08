Join us tonight for Hub City Fest! The transfer community is meeting at Raider Plaza and walking to the event together as a group. Hub City Fest, located in the R11 ‘band’ parking lot (across from Talkington Hall), is the party where local Lubbock businesses want to welcome you to town. Participate to learn more about what the Lubbock community has to offer and enjoy lots of freebies, music and more! Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website to see more details on this and other Transfer Welcome Week events. And to be in the loop for event meetups, join our Transfer Meetup GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/94877957/C7h10OUb Posted:

