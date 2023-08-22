INAS 5301 Integrates material from multiple disciplines that contribute to Indigenous studies. Intended to orient beginning students to key theories and approaches that are necessary for a holistic understanding of the issues—past and present—that shape the lived experience of indigenous peoples around the world. Online. Synchronous meeting weekly online Thursdays 1-1:50p.

You may also be interested in the Certificate and Minor program for graduate students (undergraduate program coming soon). We are a recognized program https://www.indian-affairs.org/native-studies-list.html. Please visit our page at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/indigenous/ for more information.