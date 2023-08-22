TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
INAS 5301 Indigenous & Native American Studies Seminar (3)

INAS 5301   Integrates material from multiple disciplines that contribute to Indigenous studies. Intended to orient beginning students to key theories and approaches that are necessary for a holistic understanding of the issues—past and present—that shape the lived experience of indigenous peoples around the world.  Online. Synchronous meeting weekly online Thursdays 1-1:50p.

You may also be interested in the Certificate and Minor program for graduate students (undergraduate program coming soon). We are a recognized program https://www.indian-affairs.org/native-studies-list.html. Please visit our page at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/indigenous/ for more information.
Posted:
8/22/2023

Originator:
Vickie Sutton

Email:
VICKIE.SUTTON@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Law


Categories