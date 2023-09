Library academic workshops are offered face-to-face and online this fall on a variety of topics, including Publishing Your Research, How to Conduct a Literature Review and many more.

To see a full list of offerings and to register , visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. Posted:

8/31/2023



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental