Delta Epsilon Psi Fraternity, Inc. is back at it again! Presenting Fall 2023 Phi Class Recruitment.





Rush week is right around the corner, fill out the INTEREST FORM below to start your journey with the Brotherhood of Kings and live your legacy









We are a South-Asian Interest, not exclusive, Multicultural Social and Service Fraternity who strive to provide an encouraging environment for the leaders of tomorrow. Come see us in the free speech area from August 24 to meet the gentleman of Delta Epsilon Psi and know more about us!





Rush schedule will be out soon and all the events are free to attend and rides will be provided if needed. Follow us on Instagram @depsi_ttu to know more!





