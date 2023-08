Your Red Raider Volleyball team is back! Join us for the 2023 Under Armour Challenge Tournament this weekend inside the United Supermarkets Arena!

Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian | Friday, August 25th | 11:00AM

Texas Tech vs. Wichita State | Friday, August 25th | 7:00PM

Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame | Saturday, August 26th | 7:00PM

Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian | Sunday, August 27th | 2:00PM



Tickets can be purchased online at Texastech.com/tickets Posted:

8/25/2023



Originator:

Brianna Lemaster



Email:

Bri.Lemaster@ttu.edu



Department:

Athletic Director



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 8/25/2023



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Athletics