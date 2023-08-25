TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Great Book Reads Club to discuss New York Times Bestseller
Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing New York Times Bestseller "Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora. 

Sept. 5, 12 and 19
5:30 – 7 p.m.
Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock

First 10 to register will receive a free copy of the book when attending sessions in person. "Solito" is Zamora's account of traveling to the United States from El Salvador when he was only 9 years old. Learn more about the book at https://guides.library.ttu.edu/reading/solito.


Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries. 

Contact Josh Salmans, joshua.salmans@ttu.edu for more information about the series.
Posted:
8/25/2023

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories