Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing New York Times Bestseller "Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora.
Sept. 5, 12 and 19
5:30 – 7 p.m.
Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock
First 10 to register
will receive a free copy of the book when attending sessions in person. "Solito" is Zamora's account of traveling to the United States from El Salvador when he was only 9 years old. Learn more about the book at https://guides.library.ttu.edu/reading/solito
.
Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries.