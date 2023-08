Last chance to be a part of the President's STEM Mentoring Academy!

Are you passionate about guiding the next generation of STEM students? Join the President's STEM Mentoring Academy (PSMA) to sharpen your mentorship skills and empower underrepresented students in STEM fields.

PSMA offers specialized resources and collaborative insights to help you overcome unique challenges faced by marginalized students. Develop strategies for holistic success and gain confidence as a mentor.

The application deadline August 25th. Learn more or apply at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/bat_lsamp/psma/index.php Posted:

