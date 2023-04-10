Your purchase is going toward a good cause! A percentage of proceeds is donated by the vendors to send new students to Red Raider Camp who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend. Red Raider Camp is a 3-day, 2-night history and traditions camp where new students meet friends, have fun, and learn more about their new home at Texas Tech University.

Mark your calendar! Don’t miss out on Red Raider Camp’s Food Truck Festival coming to Memorial Circle throughout the Fall semester. We hope to see you on October 11th for our next food truck festival!

To keep up with which food trucks will be featured on our stories each month, follow Orientation Services on Instagram or Facebook!