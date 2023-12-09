PLEASE BE ADVISED:

The Humanities and Education Buildings will be experiencing exterior maintenance until further notice.

For the Humanities Building (formerly English & Philosophy), all ground-floor doors are available for entrances and exits with the exception of the two southern doors facing the Education building; these doors remain locked.

For the Education Building, all ground-floor doors are available for entrances and exits.

For your safety, please do not enter the area within the fenced off construction zone.

If you have any concerns, please contact 806.742.4OPS.