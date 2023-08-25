Brought you by the Google Developers Student Club in partnership with Association for Computing Machinery.



Get ready for a tech extravaganza at HackWesTX 2023! Calling all students passionate about innovation and coding. Whether you're a seasoned programmer or just starting, this hackathon is designed for you.





Our beginner-friendly environment ensures that newcomers have ample learning opportunities. Engage with industry mentors, work alongside skilled peers, and develop solutions that could shape the future. Don't miss this chance to expand your skills, make lasting connections, and compete for awesome prizes!





Mark your calendar: September 16-17, 2023. Let's create, collaborate, and code for a brighter tomorrow. Register now and be part of the innovation wave!



Register Now at - https://www.hackwestx.tech/





