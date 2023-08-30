TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Applications Open for President’s Leadership Institute

Each year, approximately 20 aspiring leaders across campus are selected to participate in this innovative program and each year, these faculty and staff enhance the leadership dynamics within their colleges and departments.

This year's President's Leadership Institute is comprised of five in-person classroom sessions concluding with a graduation ceremony   https://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/special/Documents/LeadershipAgenda2023-2024.pdf

Applications will be accepted through September 8, 2023   https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/PresidentLeadershipInst.
Posted:
8/30/2023

Originator:
Candice Rice

Email:
candice.rice@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories