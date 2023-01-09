Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours from Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4 for Labor Day Weekend. All dining locations will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 5. These dining hours are available online by clicking the web banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.



Labor Day Weekend | 2023 Dining Hours

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow @EatAtTexasTech on Instagram, Facebook, & X!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu