In 72-hours you'll be able to understand the entrepreneurial mindset and get hands-on experience validating your idea, developing a presentation, and pitching to a panel of Sharks (judges) for a chance to WIN $1,000! The program is 100% FREE to participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swags, and an exclusive program shirt!
Don't miss out on this annual event. Join us from September 22nd to September 24th
at Red Raider Startup! To register and learn more, visit our website.