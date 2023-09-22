WIN $1,000! The program is 100% FREE to participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swags, and an exclusive program shirt! In 72-hours you'll be able to understand the entrepreneurial mindset and get hands-on experience validating your idea, developing a presentation, and pitching to a panel of Sharks (judges) for a chance toThe program isto participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swags, and an exclusive program shirt!

September 22nd to September 24th at Red Raider Startup! To register and learn more, visit our website. Posted:

8/30/2023



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Event Date: 9/22/2023



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



