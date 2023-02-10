The Texas Tech Innovation Hub invites you to join us in Texas Tech's own Shark Tank! The

application is open now. Do you have what it takes to face down our Sharks? Find out by applying before October 20th!

The competition prepares aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs to pitch to investors. Submissions are evaluated by entrepreneurs, faculty, investors, and staff. The top 10 finalists will be mentored and advance to the iLaunch Competition Event on Friday, November 17th where competitors present to our sharks (judges).