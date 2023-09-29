Welcome to the Ideation Hub Camp, a transformative experience designed to impart the fundamentals of the Business Model Canvas (BMC). The BMC, a powerful strategic management tool, is widely embraced by entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses to vividly describe, visualize, and meticulously analyze their unique business models. Throughout the session, participants take a deep dive into each of the 9 key components of the BMC. This exploration will provide a comprehensive overview of how businesses intend to create, deliver, and ultimately capture value. Equipped with an in-depth understanding of the BMC, you'll gain a competitive edge to excel in the iLaunch Pitch Competition. Modeled after the BMC and inspired by the intensity of a "Shark Tank" Competition, this exciting event offers the first-place winner a grand prize of $10K. Learn more and register online now! For more information, contact Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu. Posted:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email: kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department: Innovation Hub at Research Park



Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2023



Location: Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



