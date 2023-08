Save yourself a seat and register now! For more information, contact Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu.

Community members, faculty, and students are all welcome to attend any of our upcoming FREE sessions that includes lunch. This session will provide an in-depth overview of how AI is changing the game, and not for the better. WHEN: Friday, September 8th, 2023 12:00PM-1:30PM WHERE: Texas Tech Innovation Hub 3911 4th Street, Lubbock TX Join the Innovation Hub and Office of Research Commercialization for this informative session that discusses the use of generative AI tools and their impact on your business and intellectual property. Posted:

8/28/2023



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 9/8/2023



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental