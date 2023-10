This session will provide all information from studentpreneurs who will share their startup journey- from balancing student life to launching a successful company- this panel will inspire you! Save yourself a seat and register now! For more information, contact Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu.

Community members, faculty, and students are all welcome to attend any of our upcoming FREE sessions that includes lunch. Join us at the Hub as these “Dorm Room Tycoons” share their journey from the classroom to founding their startup companies. Don’t miss out on this inspiring panel of young entrepreneurs! WHEN: Friday, November 10th, 2023 12:00PM-1:00PM WHERE: Texas Tech Innovation Hub 3911 4th Street, Lubbock TX Posted:

10/10/2023



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/8/2023



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



