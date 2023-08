Brigham McCown, director of the Initiative on American Energy Security at Hudson Institute, will present “Energy: The Promise, the Hype, the Reality” as part of the Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series. With over thirty years of experience in corporate, non-profit, academic, and federal government industries, McCown is an experienced leader. Attendees can earn one hour of Continuing Legal Education credit. Contact Blake Groves at blake.groves@ttu.edu for details.

8/30/2023



Blake Groves



blake.groves@ttu.edu



School of Law



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/11/2023



TTU School of Law - Lanier Auditorium and Zoom



