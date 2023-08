The study will require you to take fish oil or placebo supplements for 8 weeks and to exercise 3 days/week for 4 of the 8 weeks.

If interested, please contact Dr. Kembra Albracht-Schulte.

kembra.albracht@ttu.edu | 806-834-5786

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

8/30/2023



Originator:

Kembra Albracht-Schulte



Email:

kembra.albracht@ttu.edu



Department:

Kinesiology and Sport Management





