While you may not realize it, you have chosen to dine in a Texas Tech University classroom! Skyviews is set above the treetops on the sixth floor of the Texas Tech Plaza and is almost entirely student-run. In addition to the view, the restaurant offers a fine dining atmosphere to patrons at dinner and a venue where RHIM students learn restaurant management from the inside out.





Beginning September 6th, Skyviews will be open for lunch for the fall semester Monday - Friday, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Enjoy a relaxing lunch and extraordinary views! Experience our rotating buffet selections with new options each day. Dinner Series will begin September 20th at 5:30 PM, running every Wednesday throughout the fall semester.





To learn more about Skyviews, follow the link below! We cannot wait to serve you.



