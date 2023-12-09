The Graduate and Professional School Fair coming September 12, 2023

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the programs that are available, scholarship opportunities, and preparation tips for your application. It’s NEVER too early to start thinking about graduate school.

Stop by The University Career Center’s Graduate and Professional School Fair to meet with recruiters actively seeking Red Raiders for their programs!

Event Details

Name: Graduate and Professional School Fair

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Student Union Building - Ballroom

If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to donna.srader@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!