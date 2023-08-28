Online survey for all TTU alumni on volunteerism and the TTU Centennial celebration is available to take. Survey should take around 15 minutes and has received IRB (human-subjects) approval. Survey was designed by Dr. Alan Reifman's class and is not associated with the President's Office or Alumni Association. LINK TO SURVEY: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cvX7fXbJsOtc7To