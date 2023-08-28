TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Online Survey for TTU Alums on Volunteerism and TTU Centennial
Online survey for all TTU alumni on volunteerism and the TTU Centennial celebration is available to take. Survey should take around 15 minutes and has received IRB (human-subjects) approval. Survey was designed by Dr. Alan Reifman's class and is not associated with the President's Office or Alumni Association. LINK TO SURVEY: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cvX7fXbJsOtc7To
Posted:
8/28/2023

Originator:
Alan Reifman

Email:
Alan.Reifman@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


Categories