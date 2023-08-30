Are you interested in fashion trends and learning about product development, distribution, and the evaluation of fashion? The Retail Management department is happy to announce a new Bachelor of Science Degree in Fashion Merchandising! Have the opportunity to take exciting courses in Fashion and Modern Culture, Fashion and Design Analysis, Visual Merchandising and Retail Promotion, Fashion styling, and embark on a field study tour to Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, follow the link below or contact deborah.fowler@ttu.edu

