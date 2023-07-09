Study Title: Equine-Assisted Positively Fit: A Family-Based Obesity Intervention for Rural Youth





Principal Investigator: Dr. Jason Van Allen, Department of Psychological Sciences





The purpose of this research study is to determine if a horse-assisted childhood obesity intervention can help children and their caregivers learn specific tools to support healthy lifestyle choices for nutrition and exercise.





Why participate?

You will learn about your child's body composition

You and your child will have an opportunity to train with horses

Your family will learn skills to live a healthier lifestyle

Who can participate?

You may qualify to participate if your child struggles with weight or obesity, ages 9-13. Participating families will also receive $30 total, given after the first scheduled research visit ($10) and again at a follow-up visit after completing the Equine-Assisted Positively Fit program ($20).





Ready to learn more?

To take the next steps, please contact Ashly Healy at (806)834-3830 or email ashlheal@ttu.edu





Questions about the research?

For questions about the research, please contact Dr. Jason Van Allen at (806)834-7703