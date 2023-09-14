The Texas Women’s Alliance will be hosting Lubbock’s first annual “Women United Festival” on September 14th from 6pm-9pm at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion.





Join us for an unforgettable night featuring music from local artists, speeches from young women who are advocating for change here in the Lubbock community, and an after-party hosted by DJ Luci to dance the night away! This event is a chance for women to disconnect from their daily lives, and unite in sisterhood.





Tickets will remain on-sale until September 1st, so click the following link to reserve your spot today: https://texaswomensalliance.org/





The Women United Festival is sponsored by the Texas Tech Department of Journalism and Creative Media Industries and the Department of STEM CORE.