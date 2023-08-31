Hello all!

We are excited to announce that the Google DSC chapter at Texas Tech was announced as the most active chapter in the entire North American continent during the previous year. We are excited to kick-off operations and workshops for this academic year!

We all welcome you to our first general meeting/welcome event for this academic year where we will:

· Discuss plans for Fall 23’

· Introduce DSC Fellowship Workshops

· Introduce Leadership Positions and Involvement Opportunities

· Partner with startups from the industry

· Project Leadership and Development Opportunities

· New Google DSC Lead/President Reveal

· Free food!

· Lookback on past achievements

Google DSC is one of the best ways to get involved on campus if you are an engineering major – not only Computer Science/Computer Engineering but DSC welcomes all majors! Leverage your skills and impress those employers.

Mark your calendars:

August 31st, 2023 - Thursday

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

TFPETR 110 (Petroleum Building)

Join the DSC on TechConnect and Discord to receive timely updates! We hope to see you there.





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.