Federal Work Study Student Assistant Position
Federal Work Study positions available in the Financial Aid & Scholarship office.  The position is listed at www.rrsec.ttu.edu under job number 5703.  Students will provide customer service and departmental support for the department.  This position is a long term position and requires summer 2024 availability.  The position is for the Front Counter and Call Center.  Our operating hours are Monday thru Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.  Looking for applicants that have a completed FAFSA for the 23/24 school year.
Posted:
8/29/2023

Originator:
Nedra Goodrich

Email:
nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


