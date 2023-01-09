Please join us for the opening night of Rylee Henson's exhibition, While we have the time, hosted at Studio D at Charles Adams Studio Project , during the September 1st, First Friday Art Trail.





While we have time, is an exhibition featuring a series of ongoing experiementations and prompts for exploration. The work investigates the many mundane ways one might categorize and document a life. Henson's research currently questions the growing prevalence of attempts at immortality through digital and technological means. Behind every 'digital ghost' is a set of carefully constructed data sets, and the work in this exhibition hopes to both complicate and contribute to the creation of a digitally immortal identity.





Rylee Henson is an artist and educator pursuing a Fire Arts PhD. at TTU. Her creative work focuses broadly on themes of memory, human motivation, mortality, and immortality. Henson is interested in how individuals and communities confront (or avoid) death and dying in their everyday life.