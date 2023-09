Hey everyone!





If you would like your event promoted on the Hispanic Heritage Month Calendar, please fill this out! This form is open to all student organizations, sororities/fraternities, departments on campus, and the Lubbock community. Please submit no later than September 6th, 2023.





https://forms.office.com/r/pXnPYZWAiD





Sponsored by the Hispanic Student Society, a registered student organization.