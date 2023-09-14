The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library. This film has been selected to promote National Suicide Prevention Month.





The S Word

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IlaFoKTUQI6EYVR4C4rXSQ

A suicide attempt survivor is on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories of unguarded courage, insight, pain, and humor. Along the way, she discovers a national community rising to transform personal struggles into action.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/98246070



