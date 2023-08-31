The School of Theatre & Dance is producing the Pulitzer-Prize winning play Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Allegria Hudes, directed by guest artist Nadia Guevara this fall. We are seeking actors for the following roles and would love to find this talent on Tech’s campus.

Odessa Ortiz, Female, Latino American (Puerto Rican), 39.

Founder of a recovery chatroom, works odd janitorial jobs. Elliot’s mother, Yaz’s aunt. A master at compartmentalizing her life, and a leader in her own way.

Orangutan, Female, Asian American (Japanese), 31.

A high-strung Japanese adoptee and chat room semi-regular raised in Cape Lewiston, Maine who is coming to terms with her recovery and identity.

If you are interested in auditioning, please contact jesse.jou@ttu.edu for more information.